Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Insider Privet Fund Management Llc Acquires 7,180 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 7,180 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $40,351.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00.

SYNL stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

