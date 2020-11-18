T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

