Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

