TD Securities Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $65,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,460 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.