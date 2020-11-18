TD Securities Increases Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

Shares of EIF opened at C$38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.27. Exchange Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

