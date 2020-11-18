TD Securities Increases Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.