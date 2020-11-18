TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to $15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

