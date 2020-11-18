Team (NYSE:TISI) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Team (NYSE:TISI) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Team has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Team has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Team shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Team shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Team and Service Team’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team -22.66% -9.53% -3.57% Service Team N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Team and Service Team, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team 0 0 2 0 3.00 Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A

Team currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Team’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Team is more favorable than Service Team.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Team and Service Team’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team $1.16 billion 0.28 -$32.42 million ($0.46) -23.35 Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A

Service Team has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Team.

Summary

Team beats Service Team on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Team

Team, Inc. provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management program, rope access, mechanical and pipeline integrity, and field heat treating services. The MS segment offers on-stream and turnaround/project related and nested environment services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, vapor barrier plug and weld testing, and valve insertion. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection, pipeline integrity management, engineering and condition assessment, and digital imaging services. The company serves refining, power, renewable, nuclear, LNG, offshore oil and gas, pipeline, terminal and storage, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, automotive and mining, bridge, port, construction and building, road and railway, and aerospace and defense industries. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Service Team

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

