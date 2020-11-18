TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Accuray and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 2 0 2.67 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.50%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% TearLab -25.57% N/A -37.47%

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TearLab has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and TearLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 0.95 $3.83 million ($0.08) -49.88 TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accuray beats TearLab on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

