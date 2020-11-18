Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,600 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.56% of Tejon Ranch worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 46.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 28.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,430 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,528.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,745,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,128.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,706 shares of company stock worth $528,240. Corporate insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRC opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

