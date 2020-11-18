Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

