The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in The Andersons by 32.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Andersons by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth about $790,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 181.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.21 million, a P/E ratio of -313.29 and a beta of 0.76. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

