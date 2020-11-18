The Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) Financial Analysis

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of The Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Boeing and AgEagle Aerial Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing 5 13 10 0 2.18 AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Boeing presently has a consensus price target of $205.37, suggesting a potential downside of 2.23%. Given The Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Boeing is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Risk & Volatility

The Boeing has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Boeing and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing -7.34% -3.08% -3.85% AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Boeing and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing $76.56 billion 1.55 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -60.53 AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 444.50 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

AgEagle Aerial Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Boeing.

Summary

The Boeing beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance, and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift comprising rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; commercial derivative aircraft, such as anti-submarine and tanker aircraft; strategic defense and intelligence systems consisting of strategic missile and defense systems, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance products; satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers various products and services comprising supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

