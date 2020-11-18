The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,402 shares of company stock valued at $25,804,230. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

