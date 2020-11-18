The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 253,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 7,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $332.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.52. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

