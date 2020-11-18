The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to Neutral

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

NYSE:CEA opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.50.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.