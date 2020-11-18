The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Sell

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $83.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

