The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $33,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $11,065,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

