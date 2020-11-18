The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $115.88 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,592,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,726,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

