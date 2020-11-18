The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Critical Contrast

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The LGL Group and Microwave Filter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.52 $7.02 million N/A N/A Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.39 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 17.92% 8.77% 7.81% Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The LGL Group and Microwave Filter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The LGL Group beats Microwave Filter on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

