The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

