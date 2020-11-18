The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $4,327,800.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

