The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $168.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $179.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

