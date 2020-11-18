Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Transurban Group stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Transurban Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

