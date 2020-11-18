Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Trex worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

TREX opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

