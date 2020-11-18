Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 12,063 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

