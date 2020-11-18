Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 16,963 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $48,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,317 shares of company stock valued at $590,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

