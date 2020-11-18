Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 23,327 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

RCUS opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

