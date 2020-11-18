Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 23,769 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Atkore International Group worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,862 shares of company stock worth $853,506. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

