Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 11,511 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 55,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,946,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,395 shares of company stock valued at $33,693,736 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

