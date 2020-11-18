Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,913 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 144.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 60.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

