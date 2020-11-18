Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 15,697 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

