Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 161,324 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

