Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,156,000 after acquiring an additional 777,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after acquiring an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,077,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100,874 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,363 shares of company stock worth $4,049,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

