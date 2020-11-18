Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 247.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 547,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 324,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.