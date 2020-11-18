Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,799 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 293.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exponent by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Exponent by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,877 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

