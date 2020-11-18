Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 157.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 76,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,433 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,201 shares of company stock worth $4,650,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $356.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.85 and its 200 day moving average is $285.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

