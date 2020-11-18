Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreLogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 14.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLGX. Stephens downgraded CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

