Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

