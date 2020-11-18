Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

