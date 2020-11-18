Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 174.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 171,599 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

