Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 64,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

SOXX stock opened at $346.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.17. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.77.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

