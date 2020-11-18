Trexquant Investment LP Has $862,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chemed by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Insiders have sold a total of 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $482.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.03 and its 200-day moving average is $477.02. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

