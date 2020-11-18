Trexquant Investment LP Has $884,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 3.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $880,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,924,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,280,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $13,353,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

EXPI stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 484.61 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

