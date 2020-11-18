Trexquant Investment LP Has $982,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 164,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.