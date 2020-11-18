Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 173.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,532,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after acquiring an additional 121,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 188,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 390,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE CHH opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

