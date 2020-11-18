Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.01 Million in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

