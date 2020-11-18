Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.02 Million in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,736 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Groupon stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

