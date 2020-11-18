Trexquant Investment LP Invests $872,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,739 shares of company stock valued at $737,489. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.