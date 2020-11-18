Trexquant Investment LP Invests $890,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

